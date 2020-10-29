Companies Comair a step closer to taking off again Competition authorities recommend that former board members and executives acquire the embattled airline BL PREMIUM

A bid by former Comair board members and executives to acquire the embattled airline operator has been given the green light by competition authorities, moving the company a step closer to recovery.

The Competition Commission said on Thursday it has recommended that the Competition Tribunal, the body that adjudicates competition matters, approve the proposed transaction in which SA BidCo, an entity that includes former Comair board members and executives, is to acquire the airline operator with conditions. SA BidCo, which was ostensibly set up for the transaction, has no commercial operations and has never traded.