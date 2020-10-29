Comair a step closer to taking off again
Competition authorities recommend that former board members and executives acquire the embattled airline
29 October 2020 - 19:13
A bid by former Comair board members and executives to acquire the embattled airline operator has been given the green light by competition authorities, moving the company a step closer to recovery.
The Competition Commission said on Thursday it has recommended that the Competition Tribunal, the body that adjudicates competition matters, approve the proposed transaction in which SA BidCo, an entity that includes former Comair board members and executives, is to acquire the airline operator with conditions. SA BidCo, which was ostensibly set up for the transaction, has no commercial operations and has never traded.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now