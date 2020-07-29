Companies / Energy

Sasol shares jump as investors celebrate asset sale

The R8.5bn sale of its air separation units at Secunda has dampened fears of a rights issue

29 July 2020
Shares in Sasol logged their biggest one-day gain in more than seven weeks as investors cheered news of a deal that will net the debt-laden petrochemical group R8.5bn, which might persuade the company to scrap a potentially dilutive rights issue.

The chemicals and fuel producer on Wednesday said it had struck an agreement with French multinational Air Liquide for the sale of its 16 air separation units at its Secunda plant, which constitute the biggest oxygen production site in the world.

Shares in the company rose as much as 13% before trimming gains to close 8.65% higher at R145, their biggest one-day gain since June 8.

With an R85bn price tag, the sale will bring in $515m, which is more than 25% of the $2bn Sasol planned to raise through asset disposals aimed at paying down its unsustainable debt levels.

The $2bn in asset sales is part of a broader $6bn debt reduction effort — with another $2bn to be raised through cost cuts and a further $2bn to be raised through a rights issue. Sasol has, however, said it could reduce or even avoid a rights issue if it could raise more through asset sales.

Sasol’s share has more than halved in 2020, with the group battered by cost overruns at its Lake Charles project in the US and a slump in the oil price. The spectre of a rights issue has also weighed on the share price.  

The announcement suggests Sasol is on track with its asset disposal programme and gave rise to what Abdul Davids, head of research at Kagiso Asset Management, described as  a “relief rally” at the prospect that a rights issue could be avoided.

The air separation units provide oxygen for Sasol’s fuel and chemicals production processes, and also produce other gases. Air Liquide will modernise the facilities and supply gases to Sasols’s operations under a long-term gas supply agreement. Air Liquide’s expertise is also expected to result in energy efficiency benefits and a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of up to 40% by 2030.

Wade Napier, analyst at Avior Capital Markets, said the market will probably feel more comfortable with the company now. “Today’s deal would take cumulative disposals beyond $1bn. Add in Lake Charles for $1.5bn to $2bn [as is rumoured in international media reports] and they’re crossing $3bn,” he said.

Zaid Paruk, portfolio manager at Aeon Investment Management, said that while the sale of these assets, together with previously announced disposals, goes some way in achieving the stated disposal target, it is not clear that a rights issue can be excluded completely as this would depend on the outcome of the sale price achievable for the US assets.

Napier agreed and said it was debatable whether the rights issue was now ruled out. “The $6bn capital restructure programme occurred before the country went into lockdown. The lockdown will require even more work to be done to protect the balance sheet.”

Though Sasol insisted it would sell its assets for fair value, Davids said a 17th air separation unit that was built at Secunda in 2018 had cost €200m (about R3.8bn) at the time.

“If you take an average euro exchange rate of 15 to the rand (as opposed to 19 currently) you’re looking at about R3bn as the value of one unit. Multiply that by 16 you get R48bn. Obviously we don’t know the condition of the other 16 units but they are operational, so a ballpark figure is an asset value of probably R40bn.”

If Sasol does sell assets for less than fair value, these will have to be written down and this will continue to put the balance sheet under strain. “Your debt goes down but your assets also go down too,” Davids said.

Further, Davids said, although Sasol is selling the asset, it will have to lease it back as it is integral to Secunda operations and this will have an effect on future profitability.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

