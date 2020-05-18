STEPHEN VAN COLLER: Lessons from a global crisis

But the impact goes far beyond that. There is a huge and profound opportunity to level the educational playing field. We still don’t prioritise equality of opportunity, and, worse, we have incorporated it into our world view. We take it for granted that a child who attends a private school in an urban centre will receive a better quality of education than one who attends a public school in a rural area. Why should that be the case?

The lockdown experience has shown exactly how much teaching information can be made available online. There are enough exceptional learning resources available online so that with the proper guidance you could never set foot in a classroom and still receive a world-class education — provided you have a base level of infrastructure to make it possible.

The biggest obstacle to accessing this wealth of teaching material and knowledge is the high cost of data. Free, or at least cheap, data for the poor is a priority as it will kick-start our informal economy and equip our children to be the tech leaders of tomorrow. In my previous role at Barclays Africa Group, a pilot project run by the retail bank that saw free Wi-Fi trialled in taxis in a bid to encourage the adoption of online banking revealed that about 80% of the content downloads that happened were used for homework.

In SA we have a policy of free basic services, including water and electricity. Each month every household receives its first 6m³ of water free. Consider the impact if we extended that to data. Why not distribute, through the mobile operators, a free gigabyte of data per household per month?

As a minimum, why not ask the operators to zero-rate educational sites approved by government as being in line with the curriculum? That would be a good start to establish equivalence between public and private schools and to the journey to equal opportunity. It doesn’t erase it overnight, but it points the way to a long-term reshaping of the economy. Spectrum is, after all, a national asset, not dissimilar to minerals in the ground.

Another opportunity to level the playing field would be to reduce the cost of money. A few years ago MasterCard and the Reserve Bank conducted a study that showed the cost of physical cash in SA was equivalent to 0.52% of our GDP annually, and that these costs were borne disproportionately by the poor.