Alstom eyes bigger share of Prasa train contract Alstom Ubunye sees plant in SA as hub from which to launch expansion into rest of Africa

Alstom Southern Africa is targeting contracts to supply additional train components as part of the revitalisation of SA’s rail transport, says Alstom Southern Africa CEO Xavier Boisgontier.

Through Alstom Ubunye, an entity in which it owns 51%, Alstom supplies components to railway rolling stock manufacturer Gibela Rail Consortium, which is building SA’s new fleet of commuter trains.