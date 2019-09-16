Sasol shares hit one-month high as oil surges

Sasol, whose share price has been punished recently due to cost overruns at its Lake Charles project in the US, rose to a one-month high on Monday amid a surging oil price.

A weekend attack by drones on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia prompted the biggest intraday spike in oil prices yet, Bloomberg reports. Brent crude was up 10% to $66.52 a barrel on Monday morning.

Sasol has gas-to-liquids operations in Nigeria and Qatar, and is a big producer of synthetic fuel, which is converted from coal.

Oil pared some of its gains amid reports that Saudi Arabia is making progress in restoring production, while the US has said it was willing to tap its strategic reserves to stabilise the markets.

Despite this, oil prices may ultimately settle higher than their pre-attack levels, said London Capital Group analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya, due to ongoing tension between the US and Iran.