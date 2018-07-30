Massmart shares jump on news of improved business conditions

Massmart’s share price rose as much as 4.7% to R118.50 on Monday morning after it released a trading update saying business conditions had improved since its annual general meeting in May.

Despite the sales uptick, Massmart warned its basic earnings may have halved in the first half of its financial year.

"In Massmart’s six-month sales update released on Sens on July 19 it was evident that sales trends had lifted slightly subsequent to May 24, the release date of our previous sales update and our first trading statement," Monday’s statement said.

"The higher sales, combined with improved performances in both Massdiscounters and Masscash primarily, has resulted in a better than forecast financial result for the June 2018 interim period."

The South African subsidiary of Walmart, which is scheduled to release its results for the six months to end-June on August 23, said it expected to report its basic earnings per share (EPS) declined in the range of 40% to 50%.

Its headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to decline in the range of 37%-47%.

At its annual general meeting in May, Massmart warned that its results would include costs of retrenching staff and combining offices.

Excluding restructuring costs, Massmart said its EPS would have declined by as much as 29% and HEPS by up to 26%.