Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Industrials

M&R-AVENG MERGER

Tribunal to rule on Aton’s voting rights in M&R battle

18 June 2018 - 05:06 Ann Crotty
Picture: 123RF
The Competition Tribunal is expected to announce on Monday whether or not it will allow Aton to exercise its full 44% voting rights at Tuesday’s meeting of Murray & Roberts (M&R), which has been called to give shareholders an opportunity to indicate if they support the proposed tie-up with Aveng.

During Friday’s urgent hearing, the tribunal rejected Aton’s bid to have M&R’s interdict application rejected on the grounds that the urgency claimed by M&R was self-created. Much of Friday’s meeting was tied up in discussion of the likely level of shareholder attendance at Tuesday’s meeting and whether Aton’s 44% voting rights would be sufficient to determine the outcome of the meeting.

Aton contends more than 90% of the shareholders are likely to attend the meeting so it will not control the outcome.

It told the tribunal it would restrict its voting rights to 50% less one share of those attending the meeting.

M&R told the tribunal it had not sought an interdict earlier because Aton had given the Takeover Regulation Panel an undertaking in early April that while its offer remained unconditional, it would restrict its voting rights to 34.9%.

This undertaking fell away on May 25 when Aton’s unconditional offer was withdrawn and replaced by a mandatory offer.

M&R said that at that stage it attempted, unsuccessfully, to engage with Aton.

When Aton issued its intention to make a mandatory offer and stated it was no longer bound by its undertaking to the takeover panel, M&R believed it needed to ensure shareholders were given full and proper information and were not prevented from "meaningfully considering and deciding on" the Aveng transaction.

On Friday the M&R share price closed 2.3% higher at R17.90, which is 90c above the revised Aton offer.

Competition Tribunal to hear Murray & Roberts’ urgent interdict against Aton

M&R is seeking to prevent the German investment group from voting any shares bought since March 22 at an upcoming shareholders’ meeting
Companies
3 days ago

Aton scrambles to avert M&R-Aveng deal

Competition Tribunal to decide how much of shareholder’s 44% stake can be used in vote, while Murray & Roberts has applied for restriction of 30%
Companies
4 days ago

Aton accuses Murray & Roberts of trying to ‘abuse Competition Act’

The Germany-based conglomerate says M&R’s bid to restrict its voting rights aims to frustrate the process
Companies
5 days ago

Murray & Roberts, Aton battle it out over Aveng takeover plan

The tussle between Murray & Roberts and Aton continued this week as the Competition Tribunal was dragged into the battle, the outcome of which could ...
Business
8 days ago

