M&R board says Aton's sweetened offer still below fair value

On Sunday, Aton told Business Day the share acquisitions followed "unsolicited enquiries and heightened interest" from institutional investors in Aton’s offer following M&R’s announcement of its intended acquisition of Aveng on May 18.

"Aton is steadfastly against the proposed M&R acquisition of Aveng," Aton said.

The additional shares had been bought at R17 a share, which means that in terms of takeover regulation panel rules Aton is required to raise its offer to R17. M&R shareholders who had already accepted the R15 a share offer were now entitled to the additional R2 a share.

Aton informed M&R shareholders that it intended to waive the minimum acceptance condition of 50% plus one share.

The M&R share price closed marginally weaker on Friday at R17.20, indicating that investors believed Aton would not lift its offer beyond R17. On Friday, the Aveng share price closed 10.4% weaker at 43c as the chances of the tie-up with M&R receded on the back of Aton’s more aggressive approach.

In mid-May, the independent board of M&R, which had opposed the Aton bid for control of the company, announced it was considering a tie-up with Aveng. The Aveng share price had shot up 32% on the news, later losing all of its ground.

However Aton, as M&R’s largest shareholder, said there was no basis for it to support the proposed transaction with Aveng. In a Sens statement responding to the proposed deal Aton said that M&R’s sole intent was to frustrate Aton’s own "compelling proposition".

Aton’s 44% stake will make it extremely difficult for M&R to secure the support of 50% plus-one share at the shareholder meeting scheduled for June 19.

M&R will have to secure that level of shareholder support before it can approach the takeover regulation panel for approval to proceed with a tie-up with Aveng.

Aton began to build up a stake in M&R in 2015 when it bought a 4.49% stake in the group. Since then, M&R has sold off its civil infrastructure and building business in SA to empowerment interests.

Meanwhile, earlier talks between Aton and M&R about a potential merger of their mining businesses had came to nothing as agreement could not be reached on the deal’s structure and value. In early 2017 Aton lifted its stake in M&R to 25.5%.

crottya@businesslve.co.za