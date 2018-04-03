Group Five shares fall after gloomy update

Group Five’s share price fell 5% to R7.50 on Tuesday morning as the market reacted to a downbeat trading update it released at 5.10pm on Thursday.

Group Five warned shareholders it expected to report on April 12 that its interim headline loss per share for the six months to end-December widened to R7.79 from R3.10 in the matching period.

This was nearly double the R4.15 interim loss Group Five said in December that it expected to report.

Thursday’s statement said its expected loss had increased by R371m from December’s estimate due to problems completing its Kpone power station in Ghana.

In December, Group Five warned it faced penalties of up to $62.5m for missing the project’s deadlines. The construction company said it hoped to reduce this penalty by claims against subcontractors it believes it is legally entitled to.

The construction group said it had managed to secure a R650m short-term loan to alleviate "pressure on free cash resources".

"Following engagement with the appointed independent professional expert and based on an evaluation from management, the group can confirm that reasons for the increased loss include additional resources allocated to the contract to ensure focused execution, and the cost of specialists, technical advisers and employees who will be on site for longer due to the contract finalisation delay," the company said in its statement last week.

"It also includes additional costs accepted by the board to ensure acceleration of the contract completion to its earliest possible completion date. The increase in the loss also includes unexpected costs, incurred outside of the group’s control, against which the group will be claiming recovery."