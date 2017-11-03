Contractor completes Australian gas work

Murray & Roberts says major greenfields liquid natural gas projects in Australia have reached completion.

Strategies are in place to secure work on brownfields gas projects, operations and maintenance works and public infrastructure projects.

But the JSE-listed group said in an update on Thursday that oil and gas platform earnings growth from a current low base was only expected in the medium term, when global energy producers started investing in new projects.

The platform maintained its order book at R5.2bn as at the end of September 2017, with no near orders.

Meanwhile, the underground mining platform put in a "strong financial performance" in financial 2017, despite a limited number of projects linked to new mines.

The mining platform’s order book was R16.8bn at end-September 2017, with near orders of R11.9bn, up from R6.3bn in June 2017.

"All geographic regions are performing to management’s expectations. Demand for commodities is anticipated to grow in the short term on the back of supply and demand dynamics," Murray & Roberts said.

"There is a large investment pipeline of underground mining projects in countries and regions where the platform is established, and it is well positioned to rise [on] any upturn in the commodity cycle.

"The platform is actively working on bids for several large greenfield opportunities," Murray & Roberts said.

Meanwhile, the group’s power and water platform’s results for financial 2017 continued to be underpinned by boiler erection work at Eskom’s Medupi and Kusile projects.

In line with a strategy to exit civil engineering and buildings markets, the group would close this business in the Middle East, which made a loss of R570m in financial 2017. Remaining projects were due for completion by the end of financial 2018.