Firms could cut clause on price formula for selling ammonia to one another

AECI, Foskor, Omnia Fertilizers and Sasol have undertaken to remove a clause in an agreement that contains a pricing formula by which they were to sell ammonia to one another, should the parties fail to agree on a purchase price.

The Competition Tribunal is being asked to confirm this after the Competition Commission launched a complaint in July 2012 of price-fixing against the four firms. There is no admission of a contravention of the Competition Act, and no administrative penalty is sought.

Investigations showed that there was a cost-saving benefit to the respondents jointly storing their ammonia stock at the Richards Bay Ammonium Consortium (Ramm) ammonia import terminal, in which Sasol has a 25% stake.

Should the parties be unable to reach a bilateral agreement on the purchase price of ammonia, the requesting party shall be entitled to withdraw the requisite amount of ammonia from the Ramm facility on a loan basis, provided that the same amount of ammonia is returned to the facility by the requesting party in a period specified in the agreement.

The agreement will need to be circulated to relevant employees and managers within 14 days of the tribunal’s confirmation.