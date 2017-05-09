Companies / Industrials

SUBSIDISED HOMES

Slowdown in housing business set to hit Calgro’s earnings despite repositioning

The group released a voluntary trading statement in anticipation of its financial results due in the middle of May

09 May 2017 - 07:01 Alistair Anderson
Calgro M3’s Fleurhoff housing development on the West Rand meets government’s latest thinking on housing provision – it incorporates housing for all subsidy levels as well as fully privately financed units. File Picture: SUPPLIED
Calgro M3’s Fleurhoff housing development on the West Rand meets government’s latest thinking on housing provision – it incorporates housing for all subsidy levels as well as fully privately financed units. File Picture: SUPPLIED

Calgro M3, which develops subsidised housing with the government, has announced that its headline earnings and earnings are expected to have fallen in the year to February, given a slowdown in its housing business.

The group released a voluntary trading statement in anticipation of its financial results due in the middle of May.

"The integrated residential development business experienced a challenging year, which resulted in lower than expected growth," said Calgro CEO Wikus Lategan.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 12 months ended February 28 were expected to be between 131.69c a share and 134.47c a share compared with 138.96c a share reported in the previous corresponding period. This equated to a decrease of between -3.23% and -5.23%.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the 12 months ended February 28 are expected to be between 131.53c per share and 134.59c per share compared with 152.77c a share as reported in the corresponding period a year ago. This equated to a decrease of between -1.90% and -13.90%.

The difference in HEPS and EPS in the previous year is due to a fair-value adjustment that originated from the buyout of the minority shareholders’ 30% in Calgro’s Fleurhof project.

"The group has strategically repositioned itself in the anticipation of tough economic conditions by diversifying into other sectors within the integrated residential development business, as well as advancing the memorial parks business and establishing the Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit )," said Lategan.

Late in 2016, Calgro joined forces with SA Corporate Real Estate to build a residential Reit in SA in the coming five to six years, with a planned asset base of between R10bn and R15bn.

This would yield annuity income for the group in future, which would stabilise "lumpy" cash flows generally associated with property development.

"This was done to ensure that risk is optimally mitigated and managed in these uncertain times, setting a solid foundation for future growth," said Lategan.

"While navigating the current business landscape, as well as diversifying risk across sectors and businesses, the group has remained focused on maintaining the underlying theme of property development that is synonymous with Calgro M3," he said.

Commenting on the update, Paul Theron of Vestact Asset Management said volatility in Calgro’s earnings were not unexpected because projects could come on stream at irregular times.

Calgro M3 upbeat as revenue surges

The group says its Fleurhof property development added a big boost to operating profit for the first time
Companies
6 months ago

Conduit: Buyout plan

It’s not every day that a listed company makes a significant acquisition from its own share register
News & Fox
8 months ago

BUSINESS DAY TV: Calgro in good segment receiving support from private, public sector, says CEO

Ben Pierre Malherbe, CEO of Calgro M3, speaks about low-cost home-builder’s latest results
Companies
1 year ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Shoprite interest up as Whitey Basson sells stock
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
AngloGold weighs fate of underperforming South ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Mvunonala CEO probes R255m hole in Bophelo fund
Companies / Mining
4.
Why the market punished Adcorp
Companies
5.
MTN deal to grow Iran presence
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

SA Corporate rises on good leadership
Companies / Property

Calgro M3 upbeat as revenue surges
Companies / Industrials

Construction group Calgro’s operating profit almost doubles
Companies / Industrials

High-performing Calgro to prioritise growth funding
Companies / Industrials

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.