BMW has to spend to make money

Munich — BMW is pleading for patience as it invests in beating back Mercedes-Benz, promising a deluge of new models and a future of electric robocars.

While the costs of revamping BMW’s aged line-up and developing future technologies are weighing on profit now, the car maker is prioritising the long-term race to win over a new generation of customers, according to its first-quarter financial report on Thursday.

"Short-term gain is not the decisive factor for us: we remain focused on sustainable, profitable growth," chief financial officer Nicolas Peter said in a statement, noting that spending on new versions would continue to climb in 2017.

Weighed down by rising expenses, BMW has maintained a cautious approach even after Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz surged past it in sales in 2016 for the first time in more than a decade. BMW CEO Harald Krueger has overseen a meek revamp of the 5-Series sedan since taking over in 2015 and has held off on launching new stand-alone electric models.

BMW’s resolve to fight back became evident in March, when Krueger promised the biggest product offensive in the company’s history. The plan includes the X2, a compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) scheduled for 2018, as well as the full-size X7 SUV. The company’s new flagship, the electric self-driving iNext, is due in 2021.

Selling more of the lucrative SUVs and top-of-the line sedans alongside the bread-and-butter 5-Series is vital as the company aims to boost profitability and raise funds for the next generation of vehicles.

Blaming spending pressure, BMW stuck to a conservative profit forecast of a "slight" increase in earnings for 2017, while rival Daimler upgraded its target to a "significant" gain.

Georges Dieng, an analyst at Natixis Securities, said: "Despite this stronger-than-expected start to the year, BMW has opted for a conservative approach.

"We think there was room for a more upbeat message."

BMW’s profit from vehicle manufacturing rose 6.1% in the first quarter to €1.87bn on the back of climbing sales, it said.

Research and development costs jumped 35% to €1.32bn. That hurt the automotive return on sales, which fell to 9% from 9.4% a year earlier.

BATTERY POWERED

While Krueger has been criticised for the tepid redesigns of BMW’s existing models, his biggest test will come with the launch of new battery-powered versions. In the first quarter, BMW doubled deliveries of hybrid and electric cars to almost 20,000 vehicles — more than 3% of total sales — with nine models on offer.

Unlike its competitors, BMW has chosen to add electric powertrains to existing models rather than design specific electric cars. Krueger said that approach put BMW in a good position to react to changes in demand.

