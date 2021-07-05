Look to the Global South for novel vaccines

Society can and often turns to universities and experts in challenging moments. From the Wits Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (Vida) Research Unit to the Antiviral Gene Therapy Research Unit via Wits Enterprise, Wits academics are focused on advancing health solutions for the greater good.

Peer-reviewed scientific research proves vaccinating children in SA prevents at least 2.5-million deaths, but about 1.5-million deaths could be prevented annually if vaccines were more accessible and widely used. Headed by Madhi, a global leader in the field of vaccines to prevent paediatric infectious diseases, Wits Vida successfully developed vaccines for infants and pregnant women before having to shift its focus to Covid-19 vaccinology.

Critical conversation and consideration on vaccinology took place in a webinar in which Madhi and Wits alumnus Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong interrogated what's required for the next generation of Covid-19 vaccines.

Soon-Shiong is a South African-American transplant surgeon, bioscientist, and the inventor of the drug Abraxane known for its efficacy against lung, breast, and pancreatic cancer. Speaking to Madhi, he said he was proud to see "Wits and SA leading the science to combat Covid-19" and the country has "the best chance to lead the world in infectious diseases and orchestrate protection of the entire immune system".

Galvanising innovation in health sciences

A move to bolster SA’s vaccine manufacturing capacity is seen in a joint venture between Wits and biopharmaceutical company, Biovac. The Wits/SA Medical Research Council Antiviral Gene Therapy Research Unit (AGTRU), through Wits Enterprise, partnered with Biovac to develop the skills needed to develop viral vectored vaccines.

Viral vector-based vaccines differ from most conventional vaccines in that they use the body’s cells to produce antigens. The modified virus is capable of carrying the genetic code for the antigen into many different types of cells, including those of humans, which are then instructed to make large amounts of antigen. This triggers an intended immune response to fight the pathogen.

The AGTRU specialises in the engineering, propagation and assay of adenoviruses, which as carriers (vectors) of genes encoding immunogenic proteins, are gaining favour in the production of viral vectored vaccines, including vaccines against Covid-19.

The Wits/Biovac partnership shows SA has the capability and the skills to tackle global public health challenges.

The collaboration is expected to improve the capacity and preparation of drug substances for vaccines that target viruses such as Sars-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. If successful, it will be a good example of how leveraging SA partnerships to tap into specialist resources enables regional preparedness for future disease outbreaks.

From pioneering novel medical solutions that target the entire immune system to enabling the holistic health tech R&D value chain, universities are partners that can work with the private and public sectors For Good, and for the good of effective and accessible healthcare that originates in the Global South.

