Companies / Healthcare

Panacea Biotec jumps on manufacturing licence for Sputnik V vaccine

Indian drugs regulator gives the nod after the company’s collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund

05 July 2021 - 08:45 Vishwadha Chander
Sputnik V vaccine on March 24 2021. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Sputnik V vaccine on March 24 2021. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bengaluru — Shares of India’s Panacea Biotec climbed as much as 9% in early trade on Monday, a day after the biotech company said it had received a manufacturing licence for the Sputnik V vaccine.

India has shifted its focus to mass immunisations as experts warn of a looming third wave of the coronavirus pandemic as the country slowly reopens and a new variant, locally called the Delta Plus, emerges.

By July 2, 6% of all eligible adults in India had been inoculated with the two mandatory doses, data from the government’s Co-Win portal showed.

The official coronavirus death toll topped 400,000 last week, though experts say the actual number could have reached one million or even higher.

India is the world’s second-worst coronavirus-hit country after the US.

Panacea Biotec said on Sunday the Indian drugs regulator granted the licence after the company’s collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund that markets the shot internationally.

The licence is for batches of Sputnik V produced at its facilities at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, the company said. These batches were earlier shipped to the Gamaleya Centre in Russia for quality checks.

Sputnik V received emergency use authorisation in India in April this year. Sputnik V is a two-dose shot, which has been found to be 91.6% effective in preventing people from developing Covid-19.

So far, India has approved four vaccines — AstraZeneca and partner Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Moderna’s shot and the Sputnik V.

Panacea Biotec began production of the vaccine in May, and the company plans to produce 100-million doses annually, RDIF said in April.

Reuters

Private sector steps in with mass sites to boost vaccine rollout

Business for SA estimates that workplace sites could collectively vaccinate about 28,000 people a day
Business
1 day ago

Sinovac’s CoronaVac shot gets thumbs up from Saphra

CoronaVac is administered as two doses, with the second dose administered between 14 and 28 days after the first dose
National
2 days ago

Covid-19 vaccine ‘improves over time’, J&J says

Data shows that the durability of immune response for recipients of its vaccine lasts at least eight months, J&J says
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sasol CFO Paul Victor quits after six years at ...
Companies / Energy
2.
SA property market is oversaturated, says RMH
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Bank of America bullish on SA stocks
Companies
4.
Tesla second-quarter deliveries could clear ...
Companies
5.
Huge Group says the show’s not over after vote on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Medicines regulator close to deciding on Sinovac Covid-19 shot

National / Health

SA reconsiders AstraZeneca shots for Delta variant

National

India hits record number of daily Covid-19 vaccinations

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.