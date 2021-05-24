News Leader
WATCH: Dis-Chem resumes dividends
Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais talks to Business Day TV about their latest financial results
24 May 2021 - 20:42
Dis-Chem says it has achieved positive results despite a tough economic environment. The pharmacy group posted a near 12% rise in annual earnings and resumed dividend payments. Business Day TV spoke to CFO Rui Morais for more detail.
Or listen to the full audio:
