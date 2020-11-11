Herbalife Nutrition celebrates 25 years in SA

Herbalife Nutrition has spent a quarter of a century in SA giving people the tools they need to lead more nutritious and active lifestyles, and empowering them to start their own businesses. From humble beginnings when the company started in the 1980s and is now in more than 90 countries, Herbalife Nutrition has grown from strength to strength internationally, and in this country too.

Where it all started …

It all started with a simple dream of improving people’s lives, and US Herbalife Nutrition founder Mark Hughes, set out to do just that in 1980. In 1995, he expanded the business and opened his first warehouse in SA. The success of the South African business prompted a visit from Hughes in 1998. The Herbalife expansion began to gain global recognition, encouraging US entrepreneur and author Jim Rohn to visit the country in 2000.

Supporting new communities

In 2005, Herbalife Nutrition became the official nutrition sponsor of the Los Angeles Galaxy soccer club. Fast forward to 2012 when Herbalife Nutrition and LA Galaxy announced a record 10-year extension to their sponsorship programme.

The Herbalife24 line was launched in SA in the same year. Specially formulated to help fuel athletes and fitness enthusiasts based on their sport, training and performance needs, Herbalife24 products help them perform at their best. Herbalife Nutrition sponsors more than 200 sporting events, teams, and athletes worldwide.

Herbalife Nutrition celebrated an incredible partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013. Together, they launched a co-branded sports drink, Herbalife24 CR7 Drive. The football star remains a brand ambassador for the company and continues to promote the nutrition, wellness, and sports performance products.

Another Herbalife Nutrition milestone worth celebrating was the launch of its skincare range. The clinically tested products in the Herbalife SKIN range help consumers achieve optimum daily results, including softer, smoother, more radiant skin and the diminished appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Supporting a better future

Herbalife Nutrition is proud to have started the Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative, and its Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) has already made substantial donations to fund community development projects and educational programmes to raise awareness of global food insecurity and malnutrition.

The HNF is the organisation’s charity that’s dedicated to improving children's lives by supporting other good causes by providing healthy nutrition and nutrition education to vulnerable children. These organisations are the charity’s ‘Casa Herbalife’ partners. Twenty years ago, HNF started as a single programme in Brazil, and today supports more than 90,000 children in more than 50 countries worldwide.

The foundation’s funds are raised by Herbalife Nutrition’s members and employees through events, fundraising, and campaigns.

There are five Casa Herbalife Nutrition programmes in Africa:

SA – Acres of Love

Zambia – Sara Rose Foundation

Botswana – SOS Children’s Village

Lesotho – SOS Maseru Children’s Village

Ghana – SOS Children's Village, Tema

Certified top employer in SA

Herbalife Nutrition believes in looking after its employees, and these efforts have been recognised by the Top Employers Institute. Herbalife Nutrition’s employee initiatives form an important part of the business and they instil a sense of pride among staff. This recognition secures the brand’s position as a market leader as well as an employer of choice – both of which drive the success and longevity of the business.

Looking to the future

Today, the Herbalife Nutrition product line available in SA has grown to a wide range that features shakes, targeted nutrition, products for sports enthusiasts, and personal care. Whether you’re looking to add more protein to your breakfast, more fibre to your snacks, or more phytonutrients to your diet, Herbalife Nutrition has something to help. All the products are designed to help Herbalife Nutrition enthusiasts achieve their goals.

The exciting possibilities in Herbalife Nutrition's future are limitless! Herbalife Nutrition will continue to develop and improve the nutritional products its customers have come to love. The future is bright, and the Herbalife Nutrition team is driven to find new and innovative ways of improving not only the lives of their customers, but the communities in which they operate, too.

This article was paid for by Herbalife Nutrition.