Life Healthcare CEO Shrey Viranna resigns

SA’s second-biggest private hospital group by market capitalisation, Life Healthcare, said on Friday CEO Shrey Viranna is headed for Australia, stepping down after almost two years at the helm with immediate effect.

CFO Pieter van der Westhuizen has been appointed acting CEO, but will also retain his current position, the hospital group said.

Viranna is emigrating to Australia for personal and family reasons, with board chair Mustaq Brey saying Viranna had put in place an experienced and capable executive management team during his tenure.

Viranna had taken up his position as CEO in February 2018, and under his leadership the group had reconsidered its international operations, as it pursues a strategy of being an integrated hospital group in SA, while focusing on its diagnostic imaging business abroad.

In June, the group concluded the sale of its stake in Indian hospital group Max Healthcare for R3.7bn, while it is also considering an exit from its Polish business Scanmed.

In 2019, Life Healthcare’s share price had fallen 6.63%, compared to an 8.38% decline in the JSE’s Healthcare index.

In morning trade on Friday, Life Healthcare’s share price was 0.76% lower at R24.95.

