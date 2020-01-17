Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare CEO Shrey Viranna resigns

Viranna has resigned with immediate effect to emigrate to Australia, having spent almost two years at the helm of the hospital group

17 January 2020 - 08:27 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/LANGSTRUP
Picture: 123RF/LANGSTRUP

SA’s second-biggest private hospital group by market capitalisation, Life Healthcare, said on Friday CEO Shrey Viranna is headed for Australia, stepping down after almost two years at the helm with immediate effect.

CFO Pieter van der Westhuizen has been appointed acting CEO, but will also retain his current position, the hospital group said.

Viranna is emigrating to Australia for personal and family reasons, with board chair Mustaq Brey saying Viranna had put in place an experienced and capable executive management team during his tenure.

Viranna had taken up his position as CEO in February 2018, and under his leadership the group had reconsidered its international operations, as it pursues a strategy of being an integrated hospital group in SA, while focusing on its diagnostic imaging business abroad.

In June, the group concluded the sale of its stake in Indian hospital group Max Healthcare for R3.7bn, while it is also considering an exit from its Polish business Scanmed.

In 2019, Life Healthcare’s share price had fallen 6.63%, compared to an 8.38% decline in the JSE’s Healthcare index.

In morning trade on Friday, Life Healthcare’s share price was 0.76% lower at R24.95.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Tech-driven efficiencies could help transform SA’s healthcare sector

SPONSORED | BCX has a deep understanding of both the healthcare industry and technology solutions
Companies
4 days ago

Life Healthcare planning Polish adieu

Decision to divest highlights regulatory challenges that have confronted group and JSE-listed rivals
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: Why Life Healthcare is planning a shift in strategy

Life Healthcare CEO Shrey Virana talks to Business Day TV about its exit from Poland
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Biogen shares surge on plan to resurrect Alzheimer’s drug

Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare takes profit hit from hedging contract

Companies / Healthcare

Netcare expects digitisation of patient records to help increase market share

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.