Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare takes profit hit from hedging contract

24 October 2019 - 11:04 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/LANGSTRUP
Picture: 123RF/LANGSTRUP

Private hospital group Life Healthcare said on Thursday hedging losses on the proceeds from its disposal of Indian hospital group Max Healthcare had taken a bite out of its profits for the year to end-September. 

The disposal of Max Healthcare would result in profit on the sale of about R1.5bn, the company said, but this was reduced by the effect of the mark-to-market loss on the foreign exchange contracts, taken out to protect the proceeds.

This resulted in an after-tax loss of R406m, with headline earnings per share expected to fall as much as 21.9% during the period, while earnings per share could rise as much as 65.7%.

Life Healthcare bought a 26% stake in Max Healthcare for R820m in 2011 and later increased its share to 49.7% as part of efforts by then CEO Michael Flemming to branch out of SA, where a weak economy and job losses had led to a slowdown in demand for private health care.

The company said it was expecting good results for 2019, considering the challenging operating conditions, with revenue expected to rise by between 7.9% and 10.3%.

Revenue in the group’s Southern Africa segment was expected to rise in a range of 6.1% and 7.9%. International revenue was expected to rise by between 10% and 13.2%.

At 10.27am on Thursday, the group’s share price was down 0.69% to R24.49, having fallen 7.23% so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za /With Tamar Kahn

Trade of the Month: Life Healthcare vs Netcare

A bet that Netcare will remain in ICU for a while longer as Life Healthcare makes a temporary recovery
Companies
2 months ago

Medical schemes regulator revives plan for central database of members

The Council for Medical Schemes continues with plans for a registry, which it says will link to a patient registration system that the government ...
National
3 months ago

Life Healthcare bids adieu to India

SA private health group sells its 49.7% stake in Max Healthcare after a disappointing five years in which it made no profit
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Blow to NHI — but is anyone listening?

Opinion / Editorials

No need to break up private hospital groups, says health market inquiry

National / Health

Regulated private health sector ‘needed for NHI’

Companies / Healthcare

Discovery’s full-year results emphasise strategy for continued investment

Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.