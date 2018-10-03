Paint that wards off mosquitoes launched in Zambia

Zambia aims to eradicate malaria, the country’s biggest killer, within three years after deaths from the disease halved in 2017 from 2014, the government said.

The Japan International Co-operation Agency’s Zambia representative, Hanai Junichi, said the initiative is in partnership with Kansai. "A study done in the last two years in 400 households with Zambia’s ministry of health proved that the paint is very effective and is not harmful to human beings," he said.

While mosquito nets, prophylactics and spraying insecticide are still in use, the disease continues to account for more than 1-million deaths on the continent each year, the company said.

The paint technology disrupts the mosquito’s nervous system on contact, reducing its ability to remain on walls where the paint has been applied.

The insect typically alights on vertical structures, which is why inside walls have been a key focus of antimalarial efforts, such as the spraying of DDTs on them.