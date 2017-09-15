Aspen embraces China babies

Drug maker Aspen Pharmacare plans aggressively to push its products in China as it expects a baby boom following on the abandonment of its one-child policy. China marked the end of the 35-year-old measure in January 2016, allowing couples now to have two children.

On Thursday, Aspen CEO Stephen Saad said the policy change created opportunities for Aspen in the territory, especially for products such as epidurals and anaesthetics that are set to experience higher demand as more people give birth.

Buying into the anaesthetics divisions of AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline in 2016 gave Aspen entry into China.

"It is a high-risk environment," Saad said. "But, we’ve been encouraged by our early progress there so far."

Anaesthetics and thrombosis medicines are its biggest products distributed in China.

Aspen’s anaesthetics division posted revenue of R7bn, while its thrombosis division reported R5bn in revenue.

Aspen deputy CEO Gus Attridge said China had always been on Aspen’s radar, although the company had been wary of entering that market because of its high complexity.

Through the acquisition of well-known products in China, Aspen had been able to use the experience as a low-risk opportunity to enter Chinese markets, Attridge said.