Alexander Forbes CFO to move to Discovery on May 1

Alexander Forbes chief financial officer Deon Viljoen is moving to Discovery, the respective groups announced on Friday. Discovery said Viljoen will replace Richard Farber as its chief financial officer on May 1. The insurance group said in June that Farber intended to hand over his role as chief financial officer, but would remain with the group as an executive director.

Alexander Forbes said Bruce Bydawell will take the role of acting chief financial officer when Viljoen leaves at the end of April. It also announced that Peter Edwards, MD of its Institutional Financial Services, would retire on March 31, but would continue to be available to the group as an advisor.