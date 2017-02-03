Alexander Forbes CFO to move to Discovery on May 1
Deon Viljoen, chief financial officer at Alexander Forbes, is to replace Discovery’s Richard Farber, who is becoming an executive director
Alexander Forbes chief financial officer Deon Viljoen is moving to Discovery, the respective groups announced on Friday. Discovery said Viljoen will replace Richard Farber as its chief financial officer on May 1. The insurance group said in June that Farber intended to hand over his role as chief financial officer, but would remain with the group as an executive director.
Alexander Forbes said Bruce Bydawell will take the role of acting chief financial officer when Viljoen leaves at the end of April. It also announced that Peter Edwards, MD of its Institutional Financial Services, would retire on March 31, but would continue to be available to the group as an advisor.
"Extensive searches are underway to identify suitable candidates for the roles of group chief financial officer and MD of the institutional clients division and further announcements will be made in due course," Alexander Forbes said.
Viljoen joined Alexander Forbes in 2003 as finance director of investment solutions. He was promoted to group chief financial officer in 2007, and served as interim group CEO for a short period in 2016.
He serves on a number of the Alexander Forbes subsidiary boards, including their insurance entities. Prior to Alexander Forbes, Viljoen was a partner and director of PriceWaterhouseCoopers’s Johannesburg office in its financial services team, Discovery said.
