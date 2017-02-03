Alexander Forbes loses two senior executives

Retirement administrator Alexander Forbes announced the departure of two senior executives on Friday.

Deon Viljoen, the group’s chief financial officer, will leave the group after 14 years to take up a position elsewhere. His resignation comes into effect at the end of April.

Bruce Bydawell, a financial director at the group, will act in Viljoen’s post as it searches for his replacement.

Peter Edwards, the head of Alexander Forbes’s institutional financial services division, will retire at the end of March, but will stay on to advise the group on its "single" institutional strategy, the group said.

"We are delighted that he has agreed to stay on post his retirement as a senior adviser, to provide counsel as needed, as we execute on our single institutional strategy," CEO Andrew Darfoor said.

Darfoor said he would act as the head of the institutional clients division after Edwards’s retirement.