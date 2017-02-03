Companies / Financial Services

Alexander Forbes loses two senior executives

03 February 2017 - 12:31 PM Moyagabo Maake
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Retirement administrator Alexander Forbes announced the departure of two senior executives on Friday.

Deon Viljoen, the group’s chief financial officer, will leave the group after 14 years to take up a position elsewhere. His resignation comes into effect at the end of April.

Bruce Bydawell, a financial director at the group, will act in Viljoen’s post as it searches for his replacement.

Peter Edwards, the head of Alexander Forbes’s institutional financial services division, will retire at the end of March, but will stay on to advise the group on its "single" institutional strategy, the group said.

"We are delighted that he has agreed to stay on post his retirement as a senior adviser, to provide counsel as needed, as we execute on our single institutional strategy," CEO Andrew Darfoor said.

Darfoor said he would act as the head of the institutional clients division after Edwards’s retirement.

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Bank of China closes accounts of Gupta-linked firm
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PIC mum on detail of its Distell stake
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Eskom sticks on price for renewables
Companies / Energy
4.
Edcon smartens up as creditors take over
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
VBS Mutual Bank, which lent Jacob Zuma R7.8m, ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Alexander Forbes shareholders approve ARC empowerment deal
Companies / Financial Services

Alexander Forbes selling European interests to focus on growth in Africa
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.