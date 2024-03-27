Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Momentum Metropolitan posts higher interim profit

Business Day TV speaks to Momentum CEO Jeanette Marais

27 March 2024 - 21:27
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Old Mutual Insure, Sanlam, Hollard, Discovery, BrightRock, Bidvest Life, Momentum Metropolitan and PPS are trusted names on the SA insurance landscape. Picture: 123RF/CONVISUM
Old Mutual Insure, Sanlam, Hollard, Discovery, BrightRock, Bidvest Life, Momentum Metropolitan and PPS are trusted names on the SA insurance landscape. Picture: 123RF/CONVISUM

Momentum Metropolitan has reported a 42% rise in its headline earnings. The group says most of its business units performed in line with expectations. Business Day TV spoke to Momentum CEO Jeanette Marais for greater detail on the numbers.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Court thwarts Sars’ transfer pricing bid against ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Standard Bank ramps up green financing
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Old Mutual on course to launch bank in 2024
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Cheap cement imports imperil local industry, ...
Companies
5.
Nampak to sell Liquid Cartons unit in SA for R450m
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.