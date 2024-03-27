Old Mutual Insure, Sanlam, Hollard, Discovery, BrightRock, Bidvest Life, Momentum Metropolitan and PPS are trusted names on the SA insurance landscape. Picture: 123RF/CONVISUM
Momentum Metropolitan has reported a 42% rise in its headline earnings. The group says most of its business units performed in line with expectations. Business Day TV spoke to Momentum CEO Jeanette Marais for greater detail on the numbers.
WATCH: Momentum Metropolitan posts higher interim profit
Business Day TV speaks to Momentum CEO Jeanette Marais
