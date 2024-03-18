Regulator to investigate Old Mutual breach
Bitter fall out between Old Mutual subsidiary and former senior staffers deepens
18 March 2024 - 05:00
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is investigating allegations that Old Mutual’s independent financial advisory business Adviceworx (ADX) adviser acquisition model breaches regulations, putting clients’ interests second.
Meanwhile, the falling out between ADX and its former senior employees turned whistle-blowers is growing. One of the whistle-blowers, in his communication with Old Mutual top brass, describes the alleged breach as the "largest financial advisory and intermediary services breach in SA history"...
