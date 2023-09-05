Sanlam R35bn joint venture with Allianz gets off the ground

Africa’s biggest insurer Sanlam said on Tuesday its joint venture with Europe’s largest insurer Allianz has received the green light and is being implemented immediately.
The two companies will pool most of their businesses on the African continent to create a financial services partnership worth more than R35bn.
The joint venture, known as SanlamAllianz, will operate in 27 countries, excluding SA, for at least a decade.Heinie Werth, the current CEO of Sanlam Emerging Markets, has been appointed as the CEO of SanlamAllianz
Sanlam was initially meant to hold 60% of the joint venture, with the balance falling into the hands of the Allianz. But Sanlam said the split could still be adjusted.
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty said the tie-up would provide greater economies of scale, broader geographic presence and diversification, a bigger combined market share and a more diversified product offering.
“We are confident that SanlamAllianz will create significant value for clients, shareholders and other stakeholders. The combined expertise and resources of our respective companies will enable us to provide innovative solutions and services to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients on the African continent,” Hanratty said.
The deal comes as the insurance industry scrambles to adapt to the disruption caused by the rapid advance of financial technology that has enabled more players into the space.
The SA company has life and general insurance, as well as investment management operations in more than 30 countries, including Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Botswana.
Germany-based Allianz’s insurance portfolio spans 11 countries, excluding SA, but including operations in Egypt, Kenya, Cameroon and Uganda.
The joint venture platform is expected to be ranked in the top three insurers in most of the markets where it will operate, Sanlam said.
Christopher Townsend, board member of Allianz, said retail and corporate clients will benefit from a broader offering of insurance products.
“SanlamAllianz has the capability to gain leadership positions in all key markets in both general insurance and life segments. With this powerful partnership, we want to unlock the potential of multiple fast-growing African markets and access a wider range of customers, particularly in the corporate segment,” Townsend said.
