UBS allays fears of Credit Suisse Asia wealth staff

Local bourse loses ground on Friday morning as investors digest Fed’s rate hike
Country’s deterioration as crime increases exposes the ineptitude of the police
Government’s sweetened wage offer to 7.5% will make it harder for the Treasury to achieve fiscal sustainability
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
The precious stone miner believes it will be difficult to replicate its strong performance in its new financial year
Business Day TV speaks to Roelof Botha, adviser at Optimum Group
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Human rights court’s decision could result in orders for the governments involved to cut carbon-dioxide emissions much faster than planned
Prince Albert hamlet throws up a Cape Town Cycle Tour winner
Susan Woolf has focused on housing, labour and the impact of segregation on urban design and transport systems
Hong Kong — UBS promised retention packages to wealth-management staff in Asia at Credit Suisse, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the bank tries to stem a talent exodus after the takeover of its former Swiss rival.
In a town hall address in Hong Kong on Friday, Iqbal Khan, UBS president for global wealth management, also focused on stabilising the Credit Suisse Asia team and boosting confidence, one of the two sources said.
In his address, Khan said the top performers at the Credit Suisse wealth business will get retention packages, the second source said. The details of the retention package were not immediately known.
The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Spokespeople for Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.
Khan, a former top Credit Suisse banker, held the town hall along with Francesco de Ferrari, Credit Suisse's CEO for wealth management, said the first source and a third person with knowledge of the matter.
UBS told Credit Suisse wealth bankers in Zurich this week that it is weighing financial sweeteners for them to stay as it seeks to reassure key staff following the takeover, Reuters reported on Monday.
UBS said on Sunday it would pay Sf3bn for 167-year-old Credit Suisse and assume at least $5.4bn in losses in a deal backed by a massive Swiss government guarantee and expected to close by the end of 2023.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UBS allays fears of Credit Suisse Asia wealth staff
Retention packages offered to stem a talent exodus after the takeover of its former Swiss rival
Hong Kong — UBS promised retention packages to wealth-management staff in Asia at Credit Suisse, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the bank tries to stem a talent exodus after the takeover of its former Swiss rival.
In a town hall address in Hong Kong on Friday, Iqbal Khan, UBS president for global wealth management, also focused on stabilising the Credit Suisse Asia team and boosting confidence, one of the two sources said.
In his address, Khan said the top performers at the Credit Suisse wealth business will get retention packages, the second source said. The details of the retention package were not immediately known.
The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Spokespeople for Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.
Khan, a former top Credit Suisse banker, held the town hall along with Francesco de Ferrari, Credit Suisse's CEO for wealth management, said the first source and a third person with knowledge of the matter.
UBS told Credit Suisse wealth bankers in Zurich this week that it is weighing financial sweeteners for them to stay as it seeks to reassure key staff following the takeover, Reuters reported on Monday.
UBS said on Sunday it would pay Sf3bn for 167-year-old Credit Suisse and assume at least $5.4bn in losses in a deal backed by a massive Swiss government guarantee and expected to close by the end of 2023.
Reuters
Credit Suisse investor furious over state intervention to set up emergency merger
How Credit Suisse fell from grace
Asian shares battle to settle as heat stays on banks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Q&A: What does the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse mean for ...
UBS needs to act swiftly
Bank of England raises benchmark rate again
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.