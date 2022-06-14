Nedbank helps fund 88 emerging farmers in the North West
Some of the farmers are delivering crop yields equal to commercial farmers in the Vaalharts area in the North West town of Taung
14 June 2022 - 12:29
Nedbank has provided interest-free loans to help develop 88 emerging farmers in the North West town of Taung who are now producing crop yields that rival those of commercial farmers in the area.
The Nedbank and Old Mutual Black Business Partners (BBP) Legacy Programme provided interest-free loans repayable in three tranches over three years to help the small-scale farmers fund input costs for the cultivation of more than 900ha of land. The farmers all belong to Agriqua Holdings, a subsidiary that is 100% owned by Northern Cape-based GWK Agri to help develop emerging farmers as part of the country’s broader agricultural transformation agenda...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now