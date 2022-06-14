Companies / Financial Services Nedbank helps fund 88 emerging farmers in the North West Some of the farmers are delivering crop yields equal to commercial farmers in the Vaalharts area in the North West town of Taung B L Premium

Nedbank has provided interest-free loans to help develop 88 emerging farmers in the North West town of Taung who are now producing crop yields that rival those of commercial farmers in the area.

The Nedbank and Old Mutual Black Business Partners (BBP) Legacy Programme provided interest-free loans repayable in three tranches over three years to help the small-scale farmers fund input costs for the cultivation of more than 900ha of land. The farmers all belong to Agriqua Holdings, a subsidiary that is 100% owned by Northern Cape-based GWK Agri to help develop emerging farmers as part of the country’s broader agricultural transformation agenda...