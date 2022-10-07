Investing: Look before you leap offshore

Uncertainty has become a new global norm and investing during these volatile times often leads to emotional and polarised decision-making.

This has been evident in the movement from market-related asset classes to cash or near cash investments. Specific events such as rolling blackouts, investment downgrades or riots have also lead to people rushing to externalise their funds offshore.

The choice between rand-based and hard currency offshore investments using the various offshore investment allowances, is guided by several factors including:

Reducing your emerging market risk in SA;

Leveraging the plethora of investment opportunities in the global stock markets;

Hedging against a weakening rand currency; and

Moving to another country in the future.

Legacy and estate planning with these factors in mind is fundamental to making your decision between rand-based or hard currency offshore investing. This is particularly important for hard currency investment, given that countries have their succession laws, tax and tax residency, situs tax and probate.