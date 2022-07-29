PPS Foundation offers holistic support to tertiary students

The PPS Foundation, which is the only mutual financial services company in SA that focuses on graduate professionals, is supporting students beyond their financial aid needs.

“PPS beneficiaries should focus on doing their best academically. Holistic support is given to students directly [by the foundation] or through partnering organisations. Mental wellness is prioritised by the foundation, especially after the disruptive impact caused by two years of the pandemic,” says Masenyane Molefe, executive trustee of the PPS Foundation.

Like many aspects of life, Covid-19 has changed the face of learning. According to PPS’s 2021 Student Confidence Index (SCI) survey, involving 3,304 participants, 41% said they battled with no contact during the hard lockdown. 30% felt more anxious, and 34% found the shift to e-learning challenging.

Taking the lead from the findings of the SCI, the PPS Foundation partnered with Reality Wellness Group to assist bursary holders in managing their emotional wellbeing through one-on-one counselling and online and physical support. The aim was to help them cope better with stress, loss and grief.

Thanks to a partnership with Rise Against Hunger Africa (RAHA), students at various public tertiary institutions received meal support. Since the relationship was fostered in 2017, the partnership with RAHA has grown from strength to strength to combat food insecurity, an issue many in the student community face.