Activists at odds with Standard Bank over Ugandan fuel line
Just Share’s Tracey Davies warns potential risks of oil pipeline far outweigh benefits
20 April 2022 - 19:27
Standard Bank, one of the sponsors of a controversial $10bn (R150bn) oil project in Uganda, has defended itself against criticism that its participation will contribute to the destruction of biodiversity in the eastern African region where the construction of the oil pipeline is set begin.
French oil giant TotalEnergies and Chinese state-run oil developer CNOOC are spearheading the project, which is seen as a potential windfall for Uganda, but is criticised by environmental groups as a blow to global efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels...
