China may be investors best bet in 2022, says Ninety One
26 January 2022 - 21:24
China could turn out to be a bright spot for potential investors in 2022, according to global investment manager Ninety One, which points to a shift in growth-enhancing measures that include cutting lending rates.
For the better part of two decades, China has been a key pillar of the world economy, accounting for the majority of consumed minerals. But growth in its economy has been slowing in recent years, with the Covid-19 pandemic accelerating the downtrend...
