Companies / Financial Services Q&A: Investec is well positioned to focus on opportunities and growth CFO Nishlan Samujh says the specialist bank and wealth manager is ready to move onto the front foot after a period of consolidation BL PREMIUM

Nishlan Samujh is a 21-year veteran of Investec, which he has seen list in London, navigate the global financial crisis, and part ways with its influential founders and former asset management division.

Samujh is part of the new guard that has been passed the baton, after being appointed group finance director in April 2019...