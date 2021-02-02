Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Top 500 bank brands impaired by Covid-19

Michael Avery talks to a panel about how nearly two thirds of the world’s most valuable banking brands are recording brand-value losses

02 February 2021 - 16:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY FEDOSKIN
Capitec has been named the third strongest banking brand in the world, according to the Brand Finance Global Brands 500 report released on Tuesday. As governments scramble to stimulate economic growth in the face of the ongoing global health crisis, and profits and interest rates take a hit, nearly two thirds of the world’s 500 most valuable banking brands have recorded brand-value losses.

Michael Avery speaks to Declan Ahern, Africa director at Brand Finance; Intellidex banks analyst Nolwandle Mthombeni; and independent analyst Chris Gilmour.

The role banks play in society is bigger than just extending finance

SPONSORED | Banks have an opportunity to lead by example and directly influence good corporate citizenship
9 hours ago

Serbia banks on Djokovic for title defence

ATP Cup in Melbourne has been cut to 12 teams and crowd capacity is capped at 25%
1 day ago

Bank's success a 'team effort'

As African Bank's chair Thabo Dloti moved to try to contain the damage after the sudden departure of CEO Basani Maluleke, she spoke out for the first ...
2 days ago

Loans only for ‘clean’ companies, Sweden’s Swedbank says

Swedbank has pledged to stop financing projects looking for oil and gas fields if firms do not have a plan for complying with the Paris Agreement
3 hours ago

London bankers stuck in location limbo amid pressure by regulators

Despite years of Brexit planning, institutions and their employees face continuing uncertainty
1 day ago

London bankers stuck in location limbo amid pressure by regulators

JPMorgan gives another endorsement on local banks’ prospects

Christian Sewing being asked to step back at Deutsche unit, sources say

EDITORIAL: Something amiss in Maluleke’s exit from African Bank

