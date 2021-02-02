WATCH: Top 500 bank brands impaired by Covid-19

Capitec has been named the third strongest banking brand in the world, according to the Brand Finance Global Brands 500 report released on Tuesday. As governments scramble to stimulate economic growth in the face of the ongoing global health crisis, and profits and interest rates take a hit, nearly two thirds of the world’s 500 most valuable banking brands have recorded brand-value losses.

Michael Avery speaks to Declan Ahern, Africa director at Brand Finance; Intellidex banks analyst Nolwandle Mthombeni; and independent analyst Chris Gilmour.