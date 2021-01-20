Companies / Financial Services

Morgan Stanley posts best year on record amid trading boom

Traders cashed in during the waning months of 2020, but CFO Jon Pruzan does not expect a repeat in 2021

20 January 2021 - 17:28 Sridhar Natarajan
Morgan Stanley's office building in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON
New York — Morgan Stanley traders cashed in during the waning months of 2020 to round off the bank’s best year on record.

The division beat analysts’ estimates as equity revenue surged to cement the bank’s standing as the top stock-trading shop. It joined its closest peers, JPMorgan Chase  and Goldman Sachs, in consolidating their standing on the top perch of Wall Street with the pandemic helping cement their lead over smaller rivals.

“The year finished off extremely strong with record results across the board,” Morgan Stanley CFO Jon Pruzan said in an interview on Wednesday. He doesn’t a expect a repeat this year. “None of us have a crystal ball — unlikely we will repeat 2020. We still expect strong numbers relative to 2019.”

Ten years into CEO James Gorman’s tenure atop the firm, it has carried out two of the largest deals by a top Wall Street bank. That’s been accompanied by record earnings and a stock surge which has lifted the firm’s market capitalisation to more than $135bn — effectively ending Morgan Stanley’s reputation as Wall Street’s smallest big bank.

Morgan Stanley weathered a turbulent start to the 2000s, just barely escaped the travails of the financial crisis and emerged in the last decade on a much firmer footing. That roller coaster ride is reflected in shares that underperformed those of chief rival Goldman Sachs for a decade, before they reversed positions for the next 10 years, even as the two firms delivered similar returns in the same timespan.

The wealth- and investment-management businesses at Morgan Stanley have given the firm more certainty than the fickle fortunes found in trading and deal making. The strategy has been successful enough for Goldman to try to embrace diversification too.

Equities revenue at Wall Street’s stock-trading leader climbed 30% to $2.5bn, according to a statement. Analysts had expected $2.15bn.

Morgan Stanley’s fixed-income, currencies and commodities (FICC) trading revenue jumped 31% to $1.66bn, more than the $1.51bn analysts had estimated. Many of the big US banks struggled last quarter to produce FICC results that matched rosy analyst forecasts.

“Since we’ve restructured this business five years ago, we’ve been broadening and deepening our footprint and picked up share again this quarter,” Pruzan said of the FICC unit.

The firm’s investment bankers posted revenue of $2.3 billion, more than the $1.64 billion forecast, as equity underwriting more than doubled from a year earlier. The SPAC mania that’s overtaken Wall Street — the use of special purpose acquisition companies to take firms public — and the rebound in corporate matchmaking, helped lift Wall Street bottom lines.

Wealth-management revenue increased 24% to $5.68b. The firm leans on managing money for affluent individuals and other clients for more than half its revenue every quarter, a business being boosted by the takeovers of Eaton Vance and E*Trade Financial. The firm’s investment-management unit contributed $1.1bn of revenue, with assets under management totalling $781bn.

The bank’s shares were up 1.9% to $76.43 in early New York trading.

Bloomberg

