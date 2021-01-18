World / Asia

Former Hong Kong legislator cranks up heat on HSBC over freezing of accounts

Bank ‘failed to provide the legal basis’ for move and didn’t explain why family was also punished, Ted Hui says

18 January 2021 - 08:05 Denise Wee
Picture: BLOOMBERG/MATTHEW LLOYD
Image:

Former Hong Kong legislator Ted Hui stepped up his criticism of HSBC Holdings as CEO Noel Quinn reached out to him personally to explain why the lender froze his accounts after he fled the city for self-exile in the UK.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, which included a photo of part of the letter he received from Quinn, Hui said that HSBC has “failed to provide the legal basis” for freezing his accounts and those of his family members and didn’t explain why his family was also “collectively punished”.

Hui, a pro-democracy advocate, said that Quinn wrote in the personal e-mail that the bank had no choice in blocking his accounts after a demand from the police. An HSBC spokesperson declined to comment on specific accounts.

Members of the UK parliament should question the bank’s actions and there should be “corresponding international sanctions to be imposed upon HSBC”, Hui said.

The bank’s Hong Kong-listed shares fell as much as 3.1% on Monday. HSBC’s move to freeze Hui’s account as well as that of a church last year prompted anger and accusations that the closures were acts of political retaliation.

The London-based bank has been walking a tightrope as it struggles to avoid getting caught in the complicated geopolitics of the former British colony, where pro-democracy politicians have been disqualified, charged and arrested and fled into exile amid a China-backed crackdown.

The Hong Kong police previously said that the move to block Hui’s accounts was based on a probe into his crowdfunding efforts. Hui was among those arrested in connection with a disruptive protest in the legislative chamber in May. He was out on bail when he fled to the UK last year.

Bloomberg

HSBC shares in biggest jump since 2009 after Ping An investment

The bank’s biggest shareholder raises its holding despite US-China tensions
Companies
3 months ago

UK finance sector says it will tackle diversity amid BLM movement

About 2.7% of jobs in the financial and insurance sector in the UK are held by black people, with many banks now signing a Race at Work Charter
Companies
5 months ago

HSBC plans huge hiring spree in China amid rising tension

London-based HSBC, which makes more than half of its revenue and almost all of its profits in Asia, is walking a political tightrope in its attempts ...
Companies
5 months ago

