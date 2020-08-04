Absa wins Euromoney 2020 Excellence in Leadership in Africa award

Absa Group, one of Africa’s leading diversified financial service group, was recently awarded the Euromoney 2020 Excellence in Leadership in Africa Award as a result of their integrated Covid-19 response for their employees, clients and communities.

Absa took home the award, which recognises excellence in leadership on the Africa continent. The award looks at what corporates in the banking industry have done for their employees, clients, communities, industry and economies in Africa.

Absa is one of six banks globally that have been recognised for outstanding performance during an unprecedented era of constant change and uncertainty as a result of the global health crisis.

“We are very happy to receive this award, as it demonstrates our commitment to Africa, which is our home and our source of strength as a business,” says Charles Russon, CE for Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Absa was a strong contender for this award having implemented extensive initiatives and programmes in response to the Covid-19 pandemic across all their 12 African markets. Absa takes pride in its commitment to facilitate economic growth, looking after the wellbeing of employees, enabling the success and resilience of its clients while looking after the communities it serves.

When building a strategic response to the pandemic, Absa decided that the safety and wellbeing of its employees was the core priority, because it understood that a successful business is driven by its people.

The award also recognises the efforts that Absa has made to ensure its employees had the necessary tools required to work remotely, observing and implementing heightened health and safety protocols for onsite employees, as well as investing in providing valuable counselling and mindfulness programmes to ensure employees’ physical and psychological health. It also provided employees with payment moratoriums to ease their financial hardships during a time of economic strain.

Russon also stated that from a client perspective, Absa investigated various ways to create the most value for its clients by identifying and offering cash and trade management advice and solutions while staying close to its clients’ businesses to understand their specific requirements during this pandemic.

Absa Group offered a payment relief programme, which as of 29 July, benefited more than 700,000 retail account holders in SA. It approved many trade and working capital transactions and established a special task team that oversaw the deployment of financing to ensure the continued operation of essential services in its respective markets. The bank also provided 65,000 customers in Absa Regional Operationscovid-19, markets with payment relief.

From a societal perspective, Absa has contributed R10m to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund, which was established by government as a response to the pandemic, and donated R55m to government initiatives and other civil society efforts across Absa’s markets.

The relief programme implemented by Absa Group demonstrates its ability to adapt business operations to changing circumstances, providing solutions to clients, while supporting and enabling key stakeholders, particularly employees.

“Our success lies in the direct integration of financial operations and close-knit relationships with employees and clients, and this has made us a trusted advisor and natural banking partner for our clients. We congratulate all the other winners in this category who also did their part in their regions to lead through excellence during this time,” says Russon.

This article was paid for by Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.