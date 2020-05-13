FREE | Join Peter Bruce in conversation with top dogs at financial institutions on post-lockdown SA

Most recently, Standard & Poor downgraded South Africa even deeper into junk status. On the upside, as a result of the country's coronavirus response led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, S&P upgraded SA's outlook from negative to stable. But does that really provide a silver lining and give our country – and international investors – something positive to hang their hats on?

Join Peter Bruce, former editor-in-chief of Business Day and Financial Mail, as he speaks to the leaders of some of SA’s most prominent banking and financial services institutions about their expectations of life in a post-lockdown SA.

Bruce will be joined by:

Cas Coovadia (CEO, Business Unity SA)

Basani Maluleke (CEO, African Bank)

Ritso Ketola (group finance director, MomentumMetropolitan)

This timely Business Day Dialogue promises to provide insights from those leading the charge towards economic recovery, and the realities we should expect as we move forward.

Date: May 20 2020

Time: 9am

Cost: Free to attend