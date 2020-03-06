Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: What is behind Standard Bank’s lacklustre performance

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala talks to Business Day TV about the company’s lacklustre performance

06 March 2020 - 13:01 Business Day TV
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Standard Bank delivered a lacklustre full-year performance, with headline earnings growth of just 1%.

A constrained macroeconomic environment, particularly in SA, along with losses at its joint venture with China’s ICBC weighed on the lender.

Business Day TV talked about the results with CEO Sim Tshabalala.

Or listen to the full audio:

