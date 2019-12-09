Companies / Financial Services

Conduit Capital seals deal to sell insurance unit

The sale of Constantia Risk and Insurance to Namibian group Trustco is expected to be completed by March

09 December 2019 - 08:54 karl gernetzky
Investment holding company Conduit Capital has reached agreement in a R2bn sale of its insurance business to Namibian financial services group Trustco.

The sale to Trustco’s subsidiary Legal Shielding Holdings (LSH) is expected to be implemented by end-March 2020, the company said on Monday. In it Conduit Capital will take a 16.1% stake in LSH.

Conduit Capital said the sale of its insurance business, Constantia Risk and Insurance, will bolster its balance sheet and give it an investment in a larger and more diversified financial services provider.

LSH, which has a client base of 280,000, owns real estate assets in Namibia.

“The combination of Constantia with LSH will allow Constantia to benefit from a larger balance sheet which will unlock growth and value creation opportunities in the South African, Namibian and other international insurance markets,” the company said.

Enigmatic Sean Riskowitz takes on the sceptics

Riskowitz, the CEO of listed insurance investment group Conduit Capital and a major backer of companies like Taste Holdings and Trustco, has been an ...
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Conduit Capital pins its hopes on Constantia

Shareholders are warned that underwriting is volatile by nature, especially amid rapid business evolution
Companies
1 year ago

Conduit Capital’s share price unchanged despite anticipated HEPS surge

The investment holding company expects headline earnings per share for the half-year to end-December to rise as much as 215%
Companies
1 year ago

