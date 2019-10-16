News Leader
WATCH: Why PSG’s Piet Mouton is cautiously optimistic
PSG CEO Piet Mouton talks to Business Day TV about where to find pockets of opportunity
16 October 2019 - 09:08
PSG Group released its interim numbers on Tuesday, reporting that recurring earnings per share grew by 16%, even as the economy showed little to no growth.
CEO Piet Mouton says it is unclear when an upswing can be expected, but the investment group remains cautiously optimistic about SA and is on the lookout for new opportunities.
Business Day TV caught up with Mouton to discuss where pockets of opportunity may lie and in the current investment climate.