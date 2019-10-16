WATCH: Why PSG’s Piet Mouton is cautiously optimistic

Companies / Financial Services

PSG CEO Piet Mouton talks to Business Day TV about where to find pockets of opportunity

16 October 2019 - 09:08 Business Day TV
Piet Mouton, CEO of PSG. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Piet Mouton, CEO of PSG. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

PSG Group released its interim numbers on Tuesday, reporting that recurring earnings per share grew by 16%, even as the economy showed little to no growth.

CEO Piet Mouton says it is unclear when an upswing can be expected, but the investment group remains cautiously optimistic about SA and is on the lookout for new opportunities.

Business Day TV caught up with Mouton to discuss where pockets of opportunity may lie and in the current investment climate.

