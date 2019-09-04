NMT Capital cannot wait to see Old Mutual’s back, says chair

Peter Moyo’s business partner at NMT Capital, Sango Ntsaluba, has accused Old Mutual of frustrating the separation process between the two companies, saying the insurer kept raising petty issues and was hell-bent on being a disruptive partner.

Old Mutual announced during the presentation of its interim financial results on Monday that it was in the early stages of negotiations with NMT — the investment company at the centre of its legal battle with its former CEO Moyo — to divest as the tension between the two keeps escalating.

Moyo was dismissed over alleged conflict of interest involving NMT after delayed payment of preferential funding and dividends by the company he founded with Ntsaluba, NMT executive chair, and hotel and property executive Thabiso Tlelai in the 1990s.

NMT has since paid the outstanding dividends and all of the insurer’s outstanding preference capital but Old Mutual still holds 20% of its ordinary shares.

Ntsaluba told Business Day that Old Mutual gave the company notice before Moyo’s dismissal on May 2 that it wanted to end the relationship. He said NMT has made its purchase offer for the 20% equity stake but Old Mutual did not want to move forward and was simply “stringing” it along.

“On the 25th of June, we reminded them, and again around July or early August, [we asked] them where we [were] with this matter. In the meantime, they keep telling the public that they are exiting but they are doing nothing to speed up the process,” said Ntsaluba.

Ntsaluba, who accused Old Mutual of spreading “factually incorrect and unsubstantiated statement[s]”, said if the company does not exit NMT fast enough, it will be treated like a minority shareholder with no say.