WATCH: How Capital Appreciation took a profit hit to invest in growth
Capital Appreciation joint CEO Bradley Sacks talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
11 June 2019 - 09:49
Fintech group Capital Appreciation released its annual numbers on Monday, delivering an almost 20% rise in revenue to just more than R607m and a 12.6% fall in headline earnings per share (HEPS).
The group said earnings were partly hit by investments made in anticipation of growth in commercial activity.
Business Day TV caught up with the joint CEO Bradley Sacks to discuss the group’s performance.
