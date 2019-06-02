Riaan Stassen bows out after making huge success of Capitec

The share, listed on the JSE in May 2002 at R2, closed on Friday at R1,319.21, giving the group a market capitalisation of R152bn, the third largest behind Standard and FirstRand.

At a recent function in Cape Town former Steinhoff chair Christo Wiese revealed that former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste had been keen to acquire a controlling stake in PSG in order to get control of Capitec. PSG is the single largest shareholder in Capitec with a 30.7% stake.

During the year to end-February, 44% of Capitec’s income came from transactions. This was sufficient to cover 88% of the bank’s expenses. The group also reported a strong arrears position, stating that the 2019 figure was its lowest.

In an upbeat presentation to shareholders Fourie said he believed that under President Cyril Ramaphosa the “political situation is in a much better space than it had been two years ago”. But he added that it would take a while to get the country growing again and the next two years would continue to see slow growth. He welcomed the Zondo and other commissions of inquiry, which he said were “healing SA and making clear state capture is not acceptable”.

Fourie urged South Africans to adopt a more positive mindset. “I believe very strongly that we need to look at partnerships with the government.”

He said things had changed dramatically since former president Jacob Zuma stepped down. “We had no contact with government during that period, now I’m being invited every week to engage with ministers or attend forums.”

Capitec is hoping to secure the Reserve Bank’s approval for the purchase of Mercantile Bank by the end of July. Fourie said the acquisition would help Capitec to grow its exposure to small and medium-sized businesses.