Call for entries: do you have what it takes to be one of the SAICA Top 35 under 35?

2018 Develop category winner:

Ashley-Juan van der Hoogen, 29, business development director at Ranzo Trading and director at Olbro Logistics

Van der Hogan, the young entrepreneur who sold imported clothing at university to pay for his tuition, turned Ranzo, the truck business he started while serving his articles in 2012, into a fleet of 15 trucks. With no experience, and just one tipper truck, he managed to gain experience by understanding the industry and evaluating each client according to their operational and financial needs.

With his knack for strategic business development and a passion for logistics, Ranzo was developed to a Level 1 B-BBEE transport vendor to all the local quarries in Port Elizabeth (PE). “Technology may change from time to time, but a product still needs to move from A to B,” he says.

“I want to see PE and the rest of the Eastern Cape prosper. I feel that drivers in SA don’t get the recognition they deserve for their contribution to the economy.”

2018 Influence category winner:

Nathaniel Japhta, 30, director of F.A.M Consulting; founder of Pro 226 Africa and co-owner of Easylife Kitchens

Innovative leader Japhta is pushing barriers in sport, corporate and social impact spaces. In 2012, while completing his articles, the University of Stellenbosch graduate acquired and has been successfully running the EasyLife Kitchens Kenilworth franchise with his wife for the past seven years.

Japhta was a star performer in PwC’s advisory division, where he moved between audit and public sector advisory. As the lead project manager, he helped Cipla SA save over R100m in its last financial year.

As a basketball and soccer player himself, Japhta wants to improve the lives of young people through sports. In 2014 he was asked to be president of his hometown club, Heideveld Basketball Club on the Cape Flats, which is arguably the biggest basketball club in SA. He has also been at the forefront of raising funding for the community via the club and was elected president of the Cape Town Basketball Association at the age of 30 − the youngest president in history.

2018 Lead category winner:

Chris van Zyl, 32 founder and MD at Walworth Consulting and professional rugby player for the Stormers

Some of Van Zyl’s highlights are as captain of and leading the Western Province rugby team to Currie Cup glory in 2017, playing professional rugby for the Stormers in the 2018 Super Rugby season, and launching a bespoke professional services company, Walworth Consulting.

Van Zyl qualified as a CA(SA) in 2016 and says he has chosen to let his career take an odd direction. He was fortunate to have been supported by Deloitte throughout his training programme, but admits that it was challenging for him at the best of times to be an audit trainee and professional rugby player at the same time. But his determination to focus on both his profession and his passion bears testament to his hardworking nature and dedication.

The competition has over the years proved to be a great platform to showcase all the remarkable contributions that SAICA members under the age of 35 are doing to positively shape the economic and social landscape.