Companies / Financial Services

African Bank says deposits surged in six months to March

28 May 2019 - 09:07 Nick Hedley
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

African Bank, the entity that has risen from the ashes of one of SA’s biggest banking collapses, says it had “another successful six-month period” to end-March as deposits surged.

“Retail deposit customers continue to show trust in the bank, as evidenced by the significant increase in savings and investments deposits,” said the bank, which was salvaged after imploding in 2014.

Retail customer deposits rose to R1.5bn from R680m a year before, and the net customer advances balance lifted to R19.2bn from R19bn. The bank’s credit impairment charge for the period fell to R970m from R1.7bn a year before. However, profit fell to R69m from R77m. 

The bank said it had diversified itself in the interim period by investing in new initiatives. Its new transactional banking proposition, MyWORLD, “signals a new phase in the bank’s growth”.

Last week, African Bank launched a zero-monthly fee account, signalling its entry in the fee war that is shaking up the industry.

“The cost of credit risk continues to decrease, while new credit disbursements have increased against a backdrop of stricter credit underwriting criteria,” African Bank said.

The bank and its holding company, African Bank Holdings, had maintained “robust capital levels and surplus liquidity”.

The bank’s core equity tier-one capital adequacy ratio declined to 30.1% from 32%. “The combination of these factors present African Bank as an attractive and investable proposition.”

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

ANDILE KHUMALO: New banks aren't innovative enough to shake up the Big Four

I remain sceptical about the new entrants for several reasons
Opinion
2 days ago

Offshore life cover policies can offer a range of advantages to South Africans

You can now use your investment allowances to buy offshore life cover
Money
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: SA contradictions vs the way forward for the economy

Opinion / Columnists

Environmentalists turning up the heat on corporate SA

Companies

Liquidations skyrocket as economy crawls

Companies / Property

DUMA GQUBULE: Radical policies needed to spur growth and curtail joblessness

Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.