Football meets finance as OInvest partners with Kaizer Chiefs

On March 13, leading global online broker OInvest announced its 18-month partnership (with an option to renew for a further two years) in the online trading product category with Kaizer Chiefs, one of SA’s highest-ranking soccer clubs.

As a leader in the fintech revolution, OInvest brings investing to millions of traders in SA and around the world. It offers investors the opportunity to trade in more than 350 instruments via underlying assets (CFDs) in commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrency and foreign-exchange trading, all of which can be traded on the world’s most popular platforms for web and mobile. Its success- and service-oriented business ethos has led to OInvest setting a high bar with regards to its choice of partnerships.

“The Kaizer Chiefs–OInvest partnership was formed as a joint vision of two forward-thinking organisations that are frontrunners in their field,” said an OInvest spokesperson.

The company chose to partner with Kaizer Chiefs based on the club’s popularity, as well as its core values of dedication, integrity, hard work and success, which resonate with its own underlying principles.

Just like OInvest, Kaizer Chiefs is a leader in its field. With 12 league titles and 45 overall cup titles, it remains the most awarded club in SA, as well as being the most supported local club, with a fan base of more than 16m fans.

South Africa-based OInvest is on a quest to offer traders the most trusted and secure trading environment. The company takes extreme measures to ensure every trader goes into the market with vast knowledge by providing multiple tutorials, webinars, ebooks and educational videos. The company offers bank-level security to safeguard each member’s funds and follows the strictest protocols and industry regulations.

OInvest has positioned itself as a trusted traders’ bank that allows investors to make more out of their money, instead of letting it sit in regular bank accounts with the lowest possible interest rate.

“We are quite excited about this new partnership with a global player such as OInvest,” said Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung. “We are thankful that the company chose to work with us. These are uncharted waters for us as a football brand, but we are looking forward to working with OInvest in the online trading space. We hope to learn and share our knowledge with our supporters for the duration of this mutually beneficial deal.”

Amakhosi was first in the running for OInvest’s support due to the club’s professionalism, its excellent track record and the exceptional return on investment it gives to its sponsors.

A spokesperson for OInvest said that aside from making good business sense, the decision to sponsor Kaizer Chiefs also provided a way for the company to give back and support local soccer: “Our choice to sponsor Kaizer Chiefs was motivated by the pride we have for our wonderful country and for our fellow South African citizens. OInvest is looking forward to supporting the 'Gold and Black' on the club’s quest for football excellence for years to come.”

For more information, visit www.oinvest.co.za.

This article was paid for by OInvest.