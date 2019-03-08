News Leader
WATCH: How Sanlam rewarded shareholders
08 March 2019 - 11:34
Financial services group Sanlam released its full-year results on Thursday, reporting an 8% fall in normalised headline earnings.
Weak equity and bond markets in 2018 have pulled Sanlam’s profit lower, while net investment plunged 57%.
CEO Ian Kirk joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s results and what lies ahead for the financial services group.
Or listen to the full audio: