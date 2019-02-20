Listen to the podcast | The crypto conundrum

Integrating with other technologies

Currently, power is concentrated in the hands of firms that control Big Data. The big social media firms are happy to make their APIs available to external users, but can easily shut down users when it suits them. This would not be the case in a decentralised data world – because blockchain is a decentralised platform, one exciting development of its growth will be increased access to large data sets. However because blockchain usage is so low at the moment, such a scenario is still some way off, says Becker, so it’s more a case of “small data” benefitting from AI insights in “big data” centres at this point. That will change in time however. What Investec is doing

Becker and his team are currently researching blockchain technology to see how its application can change the "plumbing" of the financial system. “We’re spending a lot of time analysing trends and developments with a view to positioning ourselves to offer value for our clients, should the technology become more mainstream,” he says.

What do I need to know if I want to get involved in cryptocurrencies for the first time?

Apart from recognising how volatile cryptocurrencies can be, Becker highlights the fact that there are few proven and trusted custodians of these assets and no legal recourse to technology failures. Your asset is secured only by a string or numbers and letters that make your password – if you lose that or someone gets access to it, you risk losing the asset for good. And you have no recourse to your funds, as you might have when, for example, you are the victim of fraud on a traditional bank account.

The original article appeared in Focus, Investec’s content hub.

Patrick Lawlor is editor at Investec.

This article was paid for by Investec.