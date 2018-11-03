Rothschild sage Nigel Higgins to take Barclays chair in 2019

London — Barclays CEO Jes Staley may find a supporter in the veteran Rothschild rainmaker Nigel Higgins, who will become the lender’s chair in May 2019.

A senior British banker who works with Higgins describes the Rothschild lifer as cerebral, extremely bright and conservative, with a Rolodex of blue-chip clients that have included BT, Rolls-Royce and 3i Group. He was the first outsider to run the storied 200-year-old Rothschild dynasty’s family firm, a testament to his diplomatic skill.

His style contrasts with Staley, an American who has pushed hard to grow trading and investment-banking businesses in the face of scepticism from an activist. An old-school Wall Street banker, Staley shuns jargon and is intent on proving that a European firm can go mano-a-mano with US giants such as Goldman Sachs and his old firm, JPMorgan.

The new chair is “tactful and unassuming, yet convincing and authoritative”, said John Kerr, a former deputy chair of Royal Dutch Shell, whom Higgins advised when the oil behemoth merged its UK and Netherlands entities into one firm in 2005. “He steered the process through tricky political and financial shoals, and was trusted by the Dutch and British alike. Barclays has picked well.”

‘Huge relief’

His appointment comes as the bank’s strategy faces greater scrutiny from Edward Bramson, who emerged as one of the lender’s largest shareholders earlier in 2017. Investors expect Bramson’s Sherborne Investments to press Staley to shrink the investment bank. Barclays’s trading income substantially outperformed US peers in the third quarter, rising almost 10%, with equities revenue surging.