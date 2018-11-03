Rothschild sage Nigel Higgins to take Barclays chair in 2019
Higgins has been described as cerebral, extremely bright and conservative, with blue-chip clients that have included BT and Rolls-Royce
London — Barclays CEO Jes Staley may find a supporter in the veteran Rothschild rainmaker Nigel Higgins, who will become the lender’s chair in May 2019.
A senior British banker who works with Higgins describes the Rothschild lifer as cerebral, extremely bright and conservative, with a Rolodex of blue-chip clients that have included BT, Rolls-Royce and 3i Group. He was the first outsider to run the storied 200-year-old Rothschild dynasty’s family firm, a testament to his diplomatic skill.
His style contrasts with Staley, an American who has pushed hard to grow trading and investment-banking businesses in the face of scepticism from an activist. An old-school Wall Street banker, Staley shuns jargon and is intent on proving that a European firm can go mano-a-mano with US giants such as Goldman Sachs and his old firm, JPMorgan.
The new chair is “tactful and unassuming, yet convincing and authoritative”, said John Kerr, a former deputy chair of Royal Dutch Shell, whom Higgins advised when the oil behemoth merged its UK and Netherlands entities into one firm in 2005. “He steered the process through tricky political and financial shoals, and was trusted by the Dutch and British alike. Barclays has picked well.”
‘Huge relief’
His appointment comes as the bank’s strategy faces greater scrutiny from Edward Bramson, who emerged as one of the lender’s largest shareholders earlier in 2017. Investors expect Bramson’s Sherborne Investments to press Staley to shrink the investment bank. Barclays’s trading income substantially outperformed US peers in the third quarter, rising almost 10%, with equities revenue surging.
As a fellow investment banker, Higgins could be expected to back Staley’s plan. However, the division remains the lender’s worst performer: the consumer, card and payments arm produces far higher return on tangible equity.
“Higgins will be very supportive of the existing strategy and be a huge relief for people working” at Barclays’s investment bank, said Edward Firth, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in London.
Expanding Rothschild
Higgins, spent 36 years at Rothschild after graduating from Oxford University. He’s stepped back from advising on deals in recent years and has focused on turning around Rothschild’s operations, said the senior British banker, who asked not to be identified.
As an outsider, Higgins had to strike a balance between preserving the firm’s heritage and pushing into new businesses. In the 1980s and 1990s, Rothschild specialised in advising the British and French governments as they sold utilities and other state assets.
The family merged its British and French operations in the early 2000s and then took the company public, while tapping bankers such as Higgins to expand into serving corporate clients seeking advice on mergers and raising capital. Rothschild is expanding globally at a time when other European firms, such as Deutsche Bank, are retreating: since 2016, it has opened offices in Chicago, San Francisco and Tokyo.
“As co-CEO, he successfully established our international strategy and was a role model for the group’s culture,” Robert Leitao, Rothschild’s managing partner, said in an e-mailed statement. “I am delighted for Nigel.”
Unlike Barclays’s current management, Higgins can point to stock-price success. Since March 2010, when he became head of the British arm, Rothschild’s shares have returned 141%. That compares to a 26% slide in the Euro Stoxx banks index — and a drop of more than a third by Barclays.
McFarlane ‘failed’
Higgins will succeed John McFarlane, who is leaving after a four-year stint where he failed to distinguish Barclays from the general bear market in European banking stocks. McFarlane, who led the search that tapped Staley, ousted the previous CEO, Antony Jenkins, a champion of the retail division who slashed the investment-banking unit. McFarlane will step down as chair after annual meeting in May, the bank said late on Thursday.
“McFarlane has failed miserably in his aim of doubling Barclays’s share price within three years,” said Gary Greenwood, an analyst at Shore Capital. “Hopefully the new chair can bring some fresh ideas and impetus to the group and deliver what his predecessor couldn’t achieve.”
Bloomberg
Please sign in or register to comment.